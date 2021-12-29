URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted stealing a Rolex watch while working in a Champaign home last summer remains in the Champaign County Jail.
James R. Simmons, 46, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Beech Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of residential burglary and theft.
A Champaign police report said that a man living in the 1200 block of Wilshire Court reported that he had his carpets cleaned Sept. 10 and some time after, he noticed his Rolex watch, worth $15,000, was missing.
He contacted the business that did the job. Police then made contact with Simmons, who admitted he took the watch but had sold it.
If convicted of residential burglary, Simmons faces a mandatory prison term of four to 15 years.
He was also charged Tuesday in an unrelated case with forgery for allegedly forging a business check Oct. 9 to pay someone else.
If convicted of that felony, any sentence he might receive must be served after whatever sentence he might receive in another 2020 burglary case for which the state is attempting to revoke his probation. Simmons was initially charged with residential burglary in October 2020 but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
Court records show he has other convictions for criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
He’s being held on a total of $25,000 bond on the three cases.