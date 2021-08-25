URBANA — An Urbana man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond after being charged Wednesday as an armed habitual criminal.
Denzel Calhoun, 26, of the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and aggravated assault after his arrest Tuesday for allegedly threatening a man with a gun.
An Urbana police report said officers were notified about 4:50 p.m. that there was an armed man near Lincoln Avenue and Main Street.
A 61-year-old man told police that a Jeep had nearly run him off the road, so he confronted its driver, who allegedly responded by pointing a gun at him and telling him to leave before he got shot.
Police found the Jeep in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue and saw a man running south from it.
The man, later identified as Calhoun, ignored police commands to stop and went inside a building at 201 N. Lincoln Ave.
Police ordered him to come out and he eventually stepped outside nude, where the victim identified Calhoun as the person who had threatened him.
Police searched the room he had entered, a common area between two apartments and a laundry room, and found two loaded semi-automatic pistols hidden near a water heater.
Police later searched Calhoun’s apartment and found ammunition.
As a convicted felon currently on parole for robbery in Kankakee County, Calhoun is not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition.
Court records show Calhoun has other adult felony convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and driving under the influence.
Judge Adam Dill advised Calhoun he faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges of being an armed habitual criminal. He is due back in court Sept. 9 with a lawyer of his own choosing.