URBANA — An Urbana man accused of fatally shooting a man on a Champaign street more than four years ago walked out of the Champaign County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
A jury of seven women and five men deliberated about three hours Thursday before acquitting Jamonte R. Hill, 27, of first-degree murder in the Aug. 3, 2017, fatal shooting of Gus Edwards, 53, of Urbana.
Hill had been in custody 1,354 days — since April 24, 2018. He was initially locked up on a variety of drug and weapons charges that were later dismissed, then for Mr. Edwards’ murder, which he was charged with in August 2018.
The execution-type slaying was captured on video by a home-surveillance system. It happened on Elm Street just south of Beardsley Avenue in north Champaign, where, according to witness testimony, Mr. Edwards had gone to buy cocaine to use that night.
The grainy black-and-white video showed a Buick sedan pull up beside him on Elm, its driver get out, shoot him several times, then get back in and leave in a matter of seconds about 8:10 p.m. that Thursday.
Mr. Edwards died of shotgun wounds to his head and abdomen. Five bullet casings were found near him.
Richard Edwards, older brother to the victim, said their family was “convinced” that authorities had the right man in custody and that he was “at a loss for words.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark, who co-prosecuted Hill’s father for murder in a 2007 jury trial that ended in a mistrial — the charges were ultimately dismissed — was equally shaken by the verdict.
“To say I am disappointed is an understatement,” said Clark, who was assisted by Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan. “If you cannot convict with murder on video, an eyewitness and DNA, I don’t know what else we can do.”
As they deliberated, jurors asked to see the video again. They had seen it at least three times during the trial.
Now-retired Champaign police Detective Pat Funkhouser first saw the video Aug. 7, 2017, and said he immediately recognized Hill as the shooter. Other detectives then began watching Hill, and Funkhouser disseminated the video to other officers to help identify another person who was standing nearby.
That man, Kevin Crossland, 54, came forward after a June 2018 News-Gazette cold-case story about Mr. Edwards’ killing showed the two men standing in the street a second before the car pulled up.
Although Crossland told police the day after the shooting that he had seen nothing, he admitted that he was the person who was yards from Mr. Edwards when he was gunned down. He then agreed to talk to police and identified Hill in a photo lineup as the shooter.
Defense attorneys Lindsey Yanchus and Dan Taylor of the public defender’s office called Crossland’s identification suspect because he admitted he was a regular heroin user at the time.
Although Crossland’s testimony and his in-court identification of Hill Tuesday was key to the state’s case, it was not the only evidence against him.
“Circumstantial evidence gets a bad rap. But circumstantial evidence is evidence,” Clark said in her closing argument.
Reminding the jury that the state was under no obligation to prove a motive for the killing, she said they had heard “somewhat of a motive.”
“We’re dealing with drug-dealing felons,” she said.
Evidence taken later from the Buick, including fingerprints, put Hill, Kayon Toy and Norbert Bailey in that car at some time. Neither Toy nor Bailey was charged with Mr. Edwards’ murder. But Toy was with Hill four days later when Hill was arrested for allegedly selling heroin.
“What are the chances?” Clark said repeatedly as she outlined some of the circumstantial evidence used to supplement Crossland’s identification.
That included Hill’s DNA being found on a straw and soda can that were in the Buick; Hill parking a Mercedes on Aug. 7 right in front of the Buick believed used the night of the killing; a key fob for the Buick being found in the grass near where police arrested Hill; and Funkhouser recognizing Hill as the shooter on the video from having dealt with him for about six years.
Clark staunchly defended Crossland’s identification.
“He said he was high and scared. That is utterly reasonable,” she said of his reason for not coming forward right away.
And although he couldn’t remember certain details almost a year after the shooting and four-plus years later when testifying, Clark said his identification of Hill was solid.
“You don’t forget someone getting executed right in front of you,” she said.
Taylor countered that there simply was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hill was the killer.
“Too many questions, not enough answers, because Jamonte Hill is not guilty,” Taylor said. “There was zero evidence to suggest why he would do this.”
Yanchus and Taylor called no witnesses on Hill’s behalf, instead mounting their defense through cross-examination of the state’s witnesses.
In his closing argument, Taylor asked why certain pieces of evidence were not tested and hammered on the Crossland’s credibility.
“Drug addicts can’t be trusted,” said Taylor, who suggested that Crossland was merely repeating street gossip in hopes of getting a good deal on a case in which he is charged with driving under suspension.
“Jamonte Hill said all he needed to say when he stood before a judge and said ‘Not guilty,’” Taylor said. “Too many questions. Not enough answers.”
The acquittal by a jury is not the first for Hill.
In October 2017, Hill was acquitted of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a case built primarily on the testimony of a “struggling” heroin addict working with police as an informant and body-camera footage that was choppy and not clear because of the placement of the camera.