URBANA — An Urbana man acquitted of a July 2018 murder is suing the city of Urbana and its police department.
Cory Jackson had been accused of handing a gun to Keith Campbell, the alleged shooter of Martez Taylor on July 21, 2018, in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue.
After 90 minutes of deliberation, a jury acquitted Jackson in October.
Campbell has not been located.
“Plaintiff Cory Jackson was wrongfully charged and prosecuted for the murder of Martez Taylor and for discharging a firearm, crimes which he did not commit,” Jackson’s Chicago-based attorney, Shneur Nathan, wrote in the suit filed Wednesday.
The federal lawsuit accuses the Urbana Police Department of obtaining “knowingly false witness statements,” fabricating police reports and withholding exculpatory evidence.
“Due to these baseless charges, Mr. Jackson spent 14 months in custody awaiting trial until he was ultimately acquitted and cleared of these charges on October 11, 2019,” Nathan wrote. “This lawsuit seeks redress for his injuries.”
Urbana’s attorney, Jim Simon, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jackson’s attorney said his client was on a back patio while Mr. Taylor and Campbell got into a fight.
As Mr. Taylor got into his cousin’s car, shots were fired into the car and the shooter fled, the suit says.
“Jackson had no involvement in Taylor’s murder,” Nathan wrote. “Jackson was walking outside to his car as the shots were fired.”
Jackson became a suspect because Mr. Taylor’s cousin identified him as the shooter, the suit says, despite not being able to see the shooter.
The suit alleges that police officers met with Mr. Taylor’s cousin “multiple times in the lead-up to the trial, continuing to pressure her to find more witnesses to recite the same story she gave implicating Mr. Jackson.”
The lawsuit also accuses officers of coercing false statements from two women implicating Jackson that they later recanted.
Nathan also accuses officers of withholding the identity of a witness of the murder who said it was Campbell and that Jackson wasn’t involved.
And it alleges Jackson’s attorneys weren’t able to inspect the vehicle where the shooting occurred.