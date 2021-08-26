MONTICELLO — An Urbana man who admitted he caused the death of a Weldon man by driving drunk last year faces up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.
Justin D. Slade, 35, whose last known address was in the 100 block of North Lynn Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades to a single count of aggravated driving under the influence that alleged that his drunken driving led to the death of Tristan Brannin.
Mr. Brannin, 23, of Weldon, died about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 30 after Slade’s Jeep crashed head-on into his GMC Envoy on Illinois 10 just east of Lodge.
Laying out the facts for the judge, Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Slade was driving east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed the center line and hit Mr. Brannin’s vehicle head-on as he drove west.
Slade was ejected from his Jeep, which caught fire. Mr. Brannin’s truck rolled over in the ditch and also caught fire. He called 911 but was unable to get out of the burning vehicle.
A passerby tried to help but Mr. Brannin’s door was jammed and he was pinned under the dashboard, Dedman told the judge. He died of multiple blunt-force injuries, but his body was also badly burned.
Police found a cooler in Slade’s Jeep with broken beer bottles. He was also seriously injured and taken to a hospital. It wasn’t until he was released from a Bloomington rehabilitation center in June that he made his first court appearance.
Dedman said Slade’s blood-alcohol content was 0.15, almost twice the limit under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated. He also had cannabis metabolites in his system, indicating he had smoked earlier.
Probation is a possibility for Slade, whose prior convictions are possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.
The law states that he must be sentenced to prison unless “extraordinary circumstances exist” that would require a sentence of probation. He will have to serve 85 percent of any prison term he receives.
Rhoades set sentencing for Oct. 18. Slade remains in the Piatt County Jail.