URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty in two cases to drug possession has been sentenced to probation.
William J. Rogers, 56, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Silver Street, received a sentence of four years of probation in one case in which he admitted he had about 9 grams of crack cocaine on him, packaged in 32 bags, intended for sale on Dec. 11, 2020.
That happened at a motel on West University Avenue in Urbana where a police informant had bought crack from him.
In the other case, he admitted that on Feb. 22, he had about 0.5 grams of heroin on him outside a bar on North Mattis Avenue in Champaign. For that, he was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Rogers had several convictions dating to 1983 including having a gun on public school grounds, burglary, residential burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under revocation.
Rogers was also ordered to get substance-abuse and mental-health evaluations.