URBANA — An Urbana man already jailed for a drug-related offense is expected to be formally charged Friday with home invasion and rape in an incident early this month in Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Kevin Finley, 32, of the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way was arrested July 16 and charged with methamphetamine possession and delivery.
However, police also developed him as a suspect in a rape that happened on July 8 in the 300 block of Villa Lane, Urbana.
A 27-year-old woman reported she was sleeping when she woke about 2:14 a.m. to find a man in her bedroom who put a metal object to her head and told her not to scream. He then got in her bed and sexually assaulted her.
He left through the same unlocked door through which he entered.
Smysor said police found numerous pieces of evidence to link Finley to the home invasion and rape. He was also interviewed twice and police searched his home and property.
Officers obtained a search warrant for his home, truck and DNA on July 16. When they went to serve it, they saw Finley in a car and knew that his license was suspended.
Police tried to stop him, but he kept driving until eventually pulling into a driveway in the 2100 block of East Vermont Street.
He admitted he saw the squad car lights but said he didn’t want to stop until he got to a relative’s home.
Inside the car, police found a scale, about 6 grams of methamphetamine and several plastic bags. Finley had $1,340 cash on him.
Inside his home on Ivanhoe Way, police found another 5.7 grams of methamphetamine and 7.7 grams of heroin.
In court last week on the drug charges, Finley told Judge Adam Dill he intended to represent himself and asked for a probable-cause hearing, which was set for Aug. 11. Dill set his bond at $250,000.
Court records show that Finley has two prior convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance as well as another for possession of cannabis.