URBANA — An Urbana man who had been wanted for five months in a residential burglary that happened almost two years ago is due back in court in January,
Michael Dearmond, 47, whose last known local address was on Oakland Avenue, was arraigned Monday on charges of residential burglary and theft over $500. Judge Adam Dill left his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 14 for the non-probationable felony offense, which could net him up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Dearmond was identified through pawn shop records and a co-defendant as the person allegedly responsible for breaking into an apartment in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue on or about Dec. 24, 2017.
Clark said the victim was a student who returned home from holiday break around Jan. 17, 2018, to find several items missing from his apartment, including a guitar, amplifier, keyboard, golf clubs, vacuum and a printer.
Urbana police began checking pawn shops and found the victim’s vacuum pawned by Dearmond. Clark said an employee of the pawn shop remembered him coming in with a woman. Police identified that woman and she admitted that she and Dearmond broke in the apartment and took the items. She pleaded guilty in April to possession of stolen items and was sentenced to conditional discharge.
Police learned that Dearmond lived in the same complex at the time of the break-in and found another witness who told police that she was aware that Dearmond had committed a break-in.
A warrant was issued for Dearmond’s arrest in June. Clark said he was located in California in November and was recently returned to Champaign County.
His criminal record dates to 1992 and includes convictions for drugs, theft, forgery, driving under the influence, driving under revocation and violation of an order of protection.