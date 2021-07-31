URBANA — A man found passed out early Saturday in a car with liquor and a loaded gun is expected to be charged Monday as an armed habitual criminal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill in bond court Saturday that Tarrio T. Smith, 39, of Urbana was found unconscious in a car at the Circle K gas station, 1511 N. Prospect Ave., C, about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Paramedics were checking on him when Champaign police arrived and saw him behind the wheel, an open bottle of liquor in the cup holder, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol wedged between the passenger seat and the center console.
When asked about the gun, Smith told police someone must have put it there while he was sleeping. He admitted he did not have a firearm owner’s identification card.
With multiple felony conviction in his past, Smith is not allowed to possess guns.
Reynolds said Smith’s felony convictions date to 1999 and include armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing justice, possession of cannabis, and aggravated battery.
He was also wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in a Champaign County 2020 traffic case, Reynolds said.
Dill set bond for him at $500,000.