URBANA — An Urbana man who had almost a pound of cannabis and guns in his Urbana home is in police custody.
Detrick Parker, 27, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Perkins Road, was arrested about 6 a.m. Thursday when the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and METRO SWAT team served a search warrant at his house.
Task Force supervisor Sgt. John Lieb said officers first received a Crime Stoppers tip earlier in the week about alleged drug sales at that house. One of his officers investigated and found social-media posts, allegedly put up by Parker, about guns and cannabis.
Based on that info, a judge issued a search warrant Wednesday.
Lieb said the officers found two guns and close to a pound of cannabis in Parker’s house. He is not licensed to sell cannabis, Lieb noted, and because of a prior conviction for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, he is not allowed to have weapons.
He was charged Friday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $150,000 and told him to return to court Feb. 11 with an attorney.