URBANA - An Urbana man with a history of mental illness has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an animal.
Rashid Khan, 32, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street, was arrested Thursday on a warrant that had been issued by a judge Wednesday.
Khan, who was receiving outpatient treatment for a 2017 aggravated battery conviction for openly exposing himself, was outside his apartment on May 28, allegedly chasing his dog while naked, while enticing the dog with a piece of meat.
An Urbana police report said around 8 p.m. a neighbor saw him grab the dog from behind and allegedly assault it. In the wake of the neighbor’s report to police, the dog was seized.
Khan was initially given a notice to appear in court but when authorities learned he was not taking his recommended medication, they took steps to get him into custody.
The charge filed against Khan is a Class 4 felony with penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
Court records show Khan has other prior convictions for theft and violation of an order of protection.