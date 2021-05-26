URBANA — An Urbana man charged with the murder of a Champaign man three years ago is back in the Champaign County Jail.
Keith Campbell, 29, was arrested in Chicago by federal marshals on May 13 on a warrant that had been issued shortly after the fatal shooting of Martez Taylor, 27, in Urbana, on July 21, 2018.
Judge Adam Dill arraigned Campbell on Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following his return to Urbana on Tuesday.
Campbell is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. He was told to be back in court June 10 with a lawyer.
Mr. Taylor was shot outside a home in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue. He was sitting in a car waiting to leave a party where he had reportedly gotten into a fight inside with Campbell.
After the altercation, he left the house and was waiting for the car's driver to come out about 12:40 a.m. when he was shot repeatedly.
In October 2019, a jury acquitted co-defendant Cory Jackson, 33, of Mr. Taylor’s murder, declining to find him accountable for the actions of Campbell.
If convicted of Mr. Taylor’s murder, Campbell faces 45 to 85 years in prison.