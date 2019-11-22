DANVILLE — Danville police have arrested an Urbana man and are seeking more information in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Danville.
According to a police report, officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the area of Main and Columbus Streets for a report of shots fired.
The victim said a vehicle pulled up next to him and the front-seat passenger fired several shots, police said. Nobody was injured.
While officers were on the way, they learned that the victim was following the suspect vehicle and both were getting onto Interstate 74. The victim stayed on the phone and directed police to the vehicle he was following. Officers found the vehicle and initially took three people into custody, police said.
After further investigation, police found a handgun and suspected methamphetamine. They arrested Phouthasone M. Champanine, 23, of Urbana on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Thursday, with bond set at $200,000.
The two others initially taken into custody were released, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.