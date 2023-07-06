URBANA — An Urbana man awaiting sentencing for selling drugs has been charged with the same crime again after police found cocaine in his vehicle.
Kalvin White, 48, who listed an address in the 2400 block of East Illinois Street, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and driving under suspension.
University of Illinois police stopped the car he was driving about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for speeding and found the drugs inside.
A UI police report said an officer using radar clocked White driving 51 mph in the 300 block of East University Avenue, where the speed limit is 35 mph. The officer eventually stopped the car on University near Coler Avenue in Urbana and noticed an open bottle of liquor on the floor.
Seeing that, officers searched the vehicle and found more alcohol, a loaded handgun in the center console and suspected cocaine in a purse belonging to White’s passenger, Donya Brown, 39, also of the 2400 block of East Illinois Street.
Brown has a firearm owner’s identification card. However, she was also charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, telling police that White had given her the cocaine earlier in the day to hold.
White pleaded guilty three weeks ago before Judge Roger Webber to possession with intent to deliver cocaine in connection with his arrest on June 1, 2022, at his then-home on Tudor Court in Champaign.
A court-authorized search of his residence turned up just over an ounce of crack cocaine packaged in small amounts, $2,554 in cash, plastic bags with corners torn off consistent with drug packaging, and two live rounds of .22-caliber ammunition.
The state had agreed to seek no more than 10 years in prison for White when he is sentenced Aug. 1, but his latest arrest means he now faces the full range of six to 30 years in prison.
Court records indicate White has other convictions in his past for aggravated robbery, residential burglary, and drug, weapons and driving offenses.
Despite a request to be released on a low or recognizance bond to attend his mother’s funeral, Judge Brett Olmstead set White’s bond in the new case at $200,000 and told him to be back in court Aug. 29.
Hearing that Brown had no prior criminal record, a full-time job and children to care for, Olmstead released her on her own recognizance and told her to return to court Aug. 29 as well.