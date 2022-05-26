URBANA — An Urbana man awaiting trial for murder has been convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm in a separate case.
A Champaign County jury took about eight hours Wednesday to find Michael J. Simmons, 24, whose last known address was on Perkins Road, guilty of aggravated discharge of a firearm for a shooting that happened almost three years ago.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for July 13. Simmons faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
The charge stemmed from a June 21, 2019, incident in which shots were fired from one car at another near the intersection of Tremont Street and Willis Avenue.
Testimony at trial from Champaign police officers and others was that Simmons and a friend had been in a car that was shot at and hit in the 1200 block of West Beardsley Avenue that night. They then followed that car to the south on Willis Avenue and fired at it.
No one was physically injured.
Police found several bullet casings along Willis Avenue near the path that witnesses said the cars took. Those casings were later linked to a gun that was found in a court-authorized search July 11, 2019, of an Urbana residence where Simmons was.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher prosecuted Simmons. Champaign attorney Steve Sarm represented him.
Simmons is awaiting trial for the March 23, 2018, murder of Ricky Green, 18, of Urbana. Mr. Green was shot to death during a robbery in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park. Another man, Michael Chatman, 22, of Montgomery, was convicted in September and was ultimately sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Simmons also has a pending charge of aggravated fleeing from police from May 2019 and, in a separate case, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, for his alleged role in a November 2019 drug ripoff that resulted in three men being shot.
He’s been jailed since February 2020 awaiting the resolution of his cases.