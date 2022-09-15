URBANA — An Urbana man awaiting trial for a 2018 murder in Champaign has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting at a car whose occupants fired on him.
“He is participating in activities (involving) drugs, robbery, gunfire. He is putting himself in a position ... where people do not like him. He has enemies,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum said of Michael Simmons.
Rosenbaum sentenced the 24-year-old Urbana man Thursday for aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at a car June 21, 2019, near Tremont Street and Willis Avenue in Champaign after his car had been shot at moments earlier as he sat in it in a driveway in the 1200 block of West Beardsley Avenue. No one was injuredin those shootings. A jury convicted him in May of the Class 1 felony.
To aggravate his sentence, prosecutors Joel Fletcher and Kristin Alferink put on evidence linking Simmons to the March 2018 murder of Ricky Green of Urbana, aggravated fleeing from Urbana police in April and May 2019, and the shootings and robberies of three men in Champaign in November 2019.
The sentence was just two years fewer than the maximum Simmons could have received but several years more than his attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, sought for his client.
Simmons is awaiting trial in the other three felonies Rosenbaum heard about. If convicted of the murder or aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, he would have to serve those sentences consecutively to the one he received Thursday. Simmons will have to serve 85 percent or just over 11 years. He was given credit for 190 days already served.
Regarding the March 23, 2018, shooting death of Ricky Green, 18, in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park, Champaign police Detective Jeremiah Christian testified that text messages between Simmons and convicted murderer Michael Chatman, 22, were “obvious orchestrations of the robbery of Ricky Green of his gun.”
Christian also testified that he listened to jail calls by Chatman following his arrest that “put Simmons at the murder scene.”
Christian also testified that he investigated the Nov. 21, 2019, shootings and robberies of three men in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue and learned the men had gone there thinking they were selling cannabis to someone. Once there, they were greeted by two men, later identified as Simmons and Gregory Sappington, 40, who pistol-whipped them, robbed them of cannabis and phones, then shot each of them.
Urbana police Detective Kenneth Sprague also testified that he tried to stop a black Dodge Charger in April 2019 that had run a stop sign on Cottage Grove Avenue, then fled from him. That same vehicle and driver, who Sprague later learned was Simmons, also fled from him on May 4, 2019, as he tried to stop him for alleged speeding in residential neighborhoods. Sprague said he learned from the car owner that Simmons had threatened him, so he let him use his vehicle. That man also told Sprague that Simmons was known to carry a gun.
Arguing for the maximum 15 years, Fletcher called Simmons the “Typhoid Mary” of the public-health crisis that exists because of frequent shootings in the community.
“This is a defendant willing to engage in dangerous behavior,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher argued that one of the witnesses in Simmons’ trial who heard the shots near Tremont and Willis and dove for cover “deserves to live in a neighborhood where he can take out the trash without fear of being shot.” And Simmons’ child, who was in the car with him during the gunfire, “deserves not to be toted around” while her dad shoots at others, Fletcher argued.
Sarm, however, argued that Simmons was acting under “extreme provocation,” because at least two bullets had penetrated the car he and a friend and his daughter were in, putting all of them in harm’s way.
“He was not the aggressor,” said Sarm, adding that Simmons’ response may not have been proper but was understandable.
As for the murder of Mr. Green, Sarm argued that co-defendant Chatman testified in his jury trial that he was the shooter. He’s currently serving a 55-year prison sentence.
And in the case involving the robberies and shootings on Alabama Avenue, Sarm noted that co-defendant Sappington pleaded guilty in July to aggravated battery with a firearm and is now serving a 14-year sentence.
He said Simmons’ father was sentenced to federal prison when Simmons was just 10 years old. Now a father to three children, Simmons is unable to form the relationships he wants with them, Sarm said. He said Simmons attended Robert Morris University on a partial basketball scholarship in 2017-’18 but left school when his first child was born.
“He’s got a good head on his shoulders and a good work ethic,” Sarm argued.
Rosenbaum continued Simmons’ unresolved cases to Oct. 19.