URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had about 2 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle over the weekend is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Darrion D. Brown, 28, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue was charged with a single count of manufacture or delivery of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony because of the amount of suspected drugs involved.
A University of Illinois police report said about 10:45 p.m. Friday, an officer saw a vehicle in the 300 block of East Green Street in Champaign that had license plates that didn’t match the vehicle they were on.
Officers had been alerted that the vehicle recently fled from police after being involved in a shooting.
They stopped the vehicle and talked with Brown, the only one in it. They could see an open container of alcohol and cannabis in plain view.
That led to a further search that turned up two scales, three bags containing a total of just under 2 pounds of cannabis, packaging material, a phone and a credit-card embosser.
Besides the cannabis charge, Brown was also charged with a traffic offense for having open alcohol in the vehicle.
Court records show he has several prior convictions for theft, possession of cannabis, driving under the influence and several unresolved cases in which he is charged with aggravated fleeing from police, driving under revocation, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
If convicted of the cannabis offense, Brown faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison, which would have to be served after any sentences he could receive for the unresolved cases for which he was free on bond.
He’s due back in court May 24 for a probable-cause hearing.