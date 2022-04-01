URBANA — An Urbana man found with a set of metal knuckles while near the home of a woman who had sought an order of protection against him has been charged with a weapons offense.
Judge Brett Olmstead told Casanova Williams, 27, that he faces a mandatory prison term if convicted of unlawful use of weapons by a felon because of his previous felony convictions.
An Urbana police report said about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, police were patrolling in the 900 block of Rainbow View Road after learning that Williams had threatened to show up at a home in that area where the woman with the emergency order of protection against him lived.
The order had not yet been served on him, however.
Because he had an arrest warrant in a driving-under-revocation case, police stopped him about 9:50 p.m. as he walked from his vehicle toward the woman’s house. As police informed him of the arrest warrant, they searched him and found the metal knuckles on him.
Having been convicted of burglary in 2012, Williams is not allowed to carry metal knuckles.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke told Olmstead that Williams also has another pending case of unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a loaded pistol in a car with an infant present on Sept. 3, 2021.
If convicted of both of the cases of unlawful use of weapons, he would have to serve the prison sentences for them one after the other.
Besides the previous burglary conviction, Radtke said Williams had another for possession of a controlled substance in 2019 for which he is now serving a second sentence of probation.
He also had a juvenile adjudication for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Williams was served with the order of protection in open court and told to have no contact with the woman or her address. He was also told to return to court May 3 for a probable-cause hearing regarding the possession of the metal knuckles.