URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a gun and drugs in a car in the campus area last week has been charged with armed violence.
Brandon Turk, 27, whose last known address was in the 1700 block of Cindy Lynn Street, posted bond and was released from jail after also being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cannabis and illegal transportation of alcohol.
A University of Illinois police report said about 5:45 p.m. May 31, Turk was in a car in the 0-100 block of East Daniel Street that caught the attention of a UI police officer because its trunk was open and two men were carrying a television away from a nearby apartment toward it.
When the officer stopped to inquire about it, he could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle and saw an open bottle of liquor inside.
Seeing those things, the officer told Turk he intended to search, but Turk locked the car and tried to leave.
Police were able to search and under the driver’s seat found a loaded gun. They also found cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms.
The officer learned that the man with Turk had permission to take the television.
Turk has previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, theft and aggravated fleeing from police. He also has another pending case for possession with intent to deliver cannabis stemming from his arrest by UI police in December for having about 6 ounces of cannabis in a car.
He’s due back in court June 27 on that December case and on June 21 for the recently filed felony charges. If convicted of armed violence, he faces six to 30 years in prison and would have to serve any sentence for that after any sentence in the earlier cannabis case if he’s convicted of that.