URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had drugs for sale and a gun with a defaced serial number has been criminally charged.
Johnny Lucio, 21, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Sanibel Drive, was charged Thursday with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The charges stem from his arrest Wednesday by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who found the gun, Ecstasy and opiates in a motel room linked to Lucio in Urbana.
Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the task force, said his officers had been investigating Lucio for a while because of complaints that he was selling drugs in the community and was known to possess guns.
On Wednesday, they obtained and served a search warrant for a room at the Lincoln Lodge, 403 W. University Ave. They found a loaded .38-caliber revolver with the serial number scratched off and several pills, including hydrocodone, Ecstasy and Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication.
Police also found about $2,900 in cash that included $150 in pre-recorded buy money that police had given an informant to use to buy drugs from Lucio, Griffet said.
In court Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah told Judge Adam Dill that Lucio is currently on probation for aggravated robbery for robbing a man in June 2019 of cash, a phone and car keys at a rural intersection north of Urbana.
Umlah said Lucio admitted to the officers that he sells guns and that he uses the gun for protection.
Dill set his bond at $100,000 and told him to return to court June 22.
If convicted of having the Ecstasy, Lucio faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 30 years in prison. If convicted of having the gun, he faces a mandatory prison sentence of three to 14 years.