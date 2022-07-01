URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had a handgun in spite of having multiple prior felony convictions that mean he cannot legally have one has been charged as an armed habitual criminal.
Michael T. Anderson, 35, of the 2200 block of Fletcher Street was arraigned Friday on the Class X felony charge alleging that on Thursday, police who were doing a court-authorized search of his home found a loaded handgun in a shoebox.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega said area police were investigating Anderson and his girlfriend in connection with recent residential burglaries, but no charges have been filed on those yet.
However, Ortega said the girlfriend admitted that they had been involved in at least 10 burglaries in which they stole items from people’s homes, including credit cards that they used to buy Nintendo Switch gaming systems, then sold for cash.
Ortega told Judge Brett Olmstead that Anderson had previous convictions for burglary, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and aggravated battery.
He also has a pending case on charges of being an armed habitual criminal that was filed in March 2021. He was out on bond awaiting trial when he allegedly had the gun police found Thursday.
In light of the facts and his prior record, Olmstead set Anderson’s bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court July 27 for a probable-cause hearing.