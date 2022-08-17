URBANA — An Urbana man found with a loaded gun inside a vacant apartment early Wednesday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Darius Kirk, 27, whose last known address was in the 2500 block of Prairie Green, was arrested early Wednesday inside an apartment on Melrose Village Circle in Urbana.
An Urbana police report said officers had been summoned there by apartment security who saw damage to a window and signs of people being in an apartment that was supposed to be vacant.
Police entered and found Kirk in a bed with a woman. He retrieved his pants from on top of three bags that were near the bed. When police asked if the bags were his or the woman’s, he said they were not.
Both Kirk and the woman were arrested on outstanding warrants. Kirk had failed to appear in court on a 2020 armed habitual criminal case and the woman was wanted on a traffic warrant for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the limit.
Searching the bags, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol with a laser sight.
As one of the officers tried to arrest Kirk, he allegedly lunged forward and tried to run away. In the process, the officer’s thumb was hyper-extended, the report said.
Besides the Class X felony of armed habitual criminal, Kirk was also charged with resisting a peace officer.
Court records show he has prior convictions for obstructing justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
As a juvenile he was convicted of burglary and aggravated battery and spent time in a juvenile prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Kirk’s bond at $1.5 million. If convicted of the gun charge, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years that would have to be served after whatever sentence he might receive if convicted of the earlier case.