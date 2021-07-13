URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun at an apartment building in Champaign on Saturday night was charged Monday.
Hadari S. Carter, 24, who listed an address in the 1500 block of North Romine Street, is being held in the county jail in lieu of $750,000 bond after being arraigned for aggravated discharge of a firearm into a building and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
He faces four to 15 years in prison if convicted.
A Champaign police report said officers were called to the 1200 block of Providence Circle about 8:20 p.m. Saturday for shots fired.
A witness reported seeing a small red vehicle firing toward an apartment. That vehicle then sped up and hit the witness’ vehicle before fleeing.
Another witness reported that the red car was still in the parking lot, so officers approached it. Finding it unoccupied, they waited near it. Two men came out of an apartment and one, later identified as Carter, stood near the rear passenger window while talking with police.
The report said Carter reached inside the car and an officer saw he grabbed a gun. Officers then arrested Carter.
He gave police a statement claiming that he was in another vehicle to get a ride when another vehicle shot at them and he returned fire.
Officers found 12 bullet casings, including one inside the red vehicle, and a .380-caliber handgun, the report said.
Because of previous convictions for domestic battery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, Carter is not allowed to have a gun.
At Carter’s request, Judge Adam Dill set a probable-cause hearing for July 18.