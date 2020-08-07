URBANA — A second man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Champaign man during a dice game two months ago.
London Taylor, 20, who listed an address in the 1300 block of South Lierman Avenue, Urbana, was arrested Friday morning at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on a warrant that had been issued last week.
He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Taylor is accused of having a role in the death of his friend James “Rooster” Coleman, 25, who was fatally shot May 21 inside an apartment at Gramercy Park, 205 S. Country Fair Drive, C.
Mr. Coleman was living there with a girlfriend, authorities said.
About 2 a.m. that Thursday, there was a disagreement during a dice game and Mr. Coleman was shot twice in the torso in the living room.
Keith L. Baker, 25, of Champaign turned himself in to police on May 27. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond and is due back in court Sept. 1.
The dice game had started in a common area of the apartment complex and later moved inside Mr. Coleman’s apartment.
Mr. Coleman was reportedly losing while Baker was doing well. Police think that Mr. Coleman and Taylor intended to rob Baker, who they said pulled a gun and shot twice.
That Taylor was present and had conspired to participate in an alleged felony — robbery — at a time when his friend was fatally shot makes him liable for the death even though he was not the shooter.
Taylor is being held in lieu of $1 million bond. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.