URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly helped plan the robbery of a man who was fatally shot two years ago is charged with murder even though authorities do not believe he fired the gun.
Michael Simmons, 22, whose last known address was in the 1800 block of Perkins Road, was arraigned Friday for the first-degree murder of Ricky Green. Authorities believe he is accountable for the actions of Micheal Chatman, 20, who is already in custody for the murder.
Mr. Green, 18, of Urbana, was shot in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park in the early morning hours of March 23, 2018, during a robbery, and died about nine hours later at Carle Hospital.
Chatman, 20, who listed addresses in Yorkville and Montgomery, Illinois, was arrested earlier this month for the murder. Prosecutors allege he fired the gun that mortally wounded Mr. Green, that the gun belonged to the victim, and that Chatman and Simmons had robbed him of the gun.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Champaign police investigating the 2-year-old killing learned that in the days leading up to the shooting, Simmons sent texts to Chatman suggesting that the two of them could get a lot of money for selling Mr. Green’s gun and set up a plan to rob him of it.
Shortly after midnight on March 22, 2018, all three men were in a car together in the mobile home park, with Simmons and Chatman planning to rob Mr. Green, Alferink said.
When Champaign police began looking at the car, suspecting it of having a connection to an unrelated crime, the three got out and started running. That’s when Chatman allegedly fired, hitting Mr. Green.
A witness in a home heard arguing and saw a man running away.
Police found Chatman’s shoes near Mr. Green, who was discovered on Apricot Drive, unresponsive. Police administered first aid until he went to the hospital.
Alferink said after the shooting, the shoeless Chatman ran to one friend’s house asking for help. That person would not let him in but called 911. He then went to another house and breathlessly told the friend he had been in a shoot-out. After staying there a while, he went to another friend’s house and admitted to that person he had shot Mr. Green.
Police found a gun, Simmons’ identification and Chatman’s phone in the car that the trio had been in before they took off running.
Chatman’s mother told police that she tried to get in touch with her son after the shooting for two days and couldn’t. She spoke with Simmons, who told her he was with Chatman that night.
Alferink said Simmons later denied to police that he was with Chatman that night and gave them an alibi that they could not confirm.
Police learned that not long after the shooting, Simmons was trying to reach Chatman and had been checking online bookings from the sheriff’s office for recent arrests.
Judge Adam Dill left Simmons’ bond at the $1 million set when the warrant was issued for his arrest. He told him to be back in court with his attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, for a probable cause hearing on March 11.