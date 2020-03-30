URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a gun into an apartment where two people were present is being held in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Jerry Oneal, 27, who listed addresses in the 1000 block of East Kerr Avenue and the 2700 block of East High Street, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. Sunday and charged Monday with multiple felonies.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said just before midnight Saturday, Champaign police were called to the Countrybrook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, where a woman reported that someone shot up her apartment.
“There were bullet holes in windows and the walls. Her 13-year-old son was sleeping on a couch,” Rietz said, adding neither he nor the woman was injured.
The woman suspected Oneal, a former paramour, because earlier in the day he called her repeatedly and came to her apartment pounding on the door, but she refused to let him in.
About 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police found Oneal in a hallway of a nearby building in the Countrybrook complex.
Rietz said he ran from police, who tackled and arrested him.
During the struggle, he threw a gun that police said was a .38-caliber. He also had two .38-caliber bullets on him and about 48 grams of suspected Ecstasy.
Judge Tom Difanis set Oneal’s bond Sunday after hearing that he was out on bond for a weapons offense that allegedly occurred Feb. 22. In that case, Rietz said, Oneal ran from police who wanted to speak to him and found him in possession of a 9 mm loaded handgun. That also occurred in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
With prior felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful restraint, Oneal is not allowed to have a gun.
Oneal was arraigned Monday for possession with intent to deliver Ecstasy and armed violence, both Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction of between six and 30 years. He was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
He was told to be back in court May 5.