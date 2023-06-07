URBANA — An Urbana man who was allegedly in possession of a car that had been stolen from Campustown in May has been criminally charged.
Craig J. Brown, 19, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a peace officer.
A University of Illinois police report said about 11:30 p.m. May 8, a woman left a car in the 300 block of Green Street in Champaign with its flashers on. Video surveillance showed three males looking at the car after it was left there. One put a mask on his face, approached the car, got in and drove off.
Officers recognized the man getting in as Brown. Last Friday, a UI officer saw him riding a bicycle on Harvey Street. After he made contact, Brown jumped off the bike and started to run, but the officer stopped him. Brown allegedly pushed the officer’s back against a concrete wall.
The officer, who received a scrape on his forearm, was able to get Brown into custody. The officer found a screwdriver in Brown’s pocket.
Brown is currently serving sentences of probation in two cases for burglary and criminal trespass to residence. He also received second-chance probation a year ago for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set Brown’s bond at $7,500 and told him to return to court June 5.