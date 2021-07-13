URBANA — An Urbana man crashed Saturday into another car while allegedly driving drunk, injuring two people, one seriously.
Stacy R. Dillard, 57, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Greenridge Street, was arraigned Monday on three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, all felonies, in connection with a crash that happened about 1:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro.
An Illinois State Police report said Helen Curtis, 83, of Urbana was driving south on U.S. 45 in a Ford Fusion when Dillard, also southbound in a Buick Lacrosse, came up behind her. He swerved to avoid her but hit the rear driver’s side of her car.
The impact sent Curtis’ car rolling over into the median, where Dillard’s car struck its passenger side. Both cars came to rest in the center median.
Curtis had to be cut out of her car. She and her passenger, Michael Curtis, 58, of Urbana, were both taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment. Neither Dillard nor a 19-year-old female in his car were injured.
Helen Curtis sustained fractures to her spine and rib cage, the report said, and remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition. Michael Curtis was treated and released.
A witness told a trooper that Dillard was speeding when he hit the rear of the Ford.
A trooper saw him stumbling in the roadway, could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and noted that he had trouble standing.
Dillard refused to do field sobriety tests and could not supply proof of insurance. As he was being taken to jail, he fell asleep several times. He admitted he had two glasses of wine that day. A trooper found an open beer can in his car.
Court records show Dillard has two previous convictions for DUI as well as others dating to 1984 for armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint, robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, aggravated battery and driving under revocation.
If convicted of the count alleging he caused great bodily harm to Curtis, Dillard faces one to 12 years in prison.
He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond and was told to be back in court Aug. 3.