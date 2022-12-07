URBANA — A multiple-convicted drug dealer who told police he sells cocaine to get money for his grandchildren has been charged with three serious felonies.
Jayson L. Felton, 46, who listed an address in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive in Urbana, was arraigned Wednesday for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges stem from a court-authorized search of his home done by members of the Street Crimes Task Force on Oct. 26.
A report said police had developed information that Felton was allegedly selling drugs and obtained the search warrant the day before.
Police approached him when he came out of the house. Felton admitted to officers they would find drugs in his pocket.
They found a bag that contained a total of 51 grams of powder cocaine, 17 grams of crack cocaine and 28 grams of methamphetamine, all of which field-tested positive for those controlled substances. He also had $648 on him.
Felton told police he lives in the home with his girlfriend and three grandchildren, is a long-time drug user and that he had plans to sell the methamphetamine and half the cocaine he had on him.
He told police he sells only cocaine and had been doing so off and on for four years to generate money for his grandchildren.
Court records show that Felton has five prior convictions for possession and/or delivery of a controlled substance, all from Kankakee; one for possession with intent to deliver cannabis; and others for driving under revocation and suspension.
The charges alleging he intended to sell the drugs are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Felton came to court Wednesday on a notice to appear. Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $100,000 but allowed him to remain free on recognizance.
He’s due back in court Feb. 15.