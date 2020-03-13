URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend is due back in court later this month after being criminally charged Thursday.
Marcus J. Hampton, 33, of the 800 block of MacArthur Drive was arraigned Thursday for residential burglary, criminal trespass to residence and resisting a peace officer. If convicted of the most serious — residential burglary — he faces a mandatory prison term of at least four to 15 years.
An Urbana police report said officers were sent to the 1300 block of Silver Street about 10 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend had pounded on her door demanding to be let in.
As the woman was on the phone to 911, with a young child sleeping on the couch nearby, Hampton allegedly kicked the door open and took her phone and keys. He then ran off.
Police chased him, ordering him to stop and get on the ground, but he refused. Hampton eventually came to a fence and was caught by police.
He told them he was drunk and had been using cocaine and that he took the woman’s keys so he could drive.
Judge Adam Dill set Hampton’s bond at $10,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the woman or her home.
Court records show Hampton has prior convictions for attempted robbery, driving under suspension, criminal damage to property, domestic battery, misuse of credit card and obstructing justice.
He was ordered to be back in court March 31 for a probable-cause hearing.