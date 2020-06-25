URBANA — An Urbana man who yelled at an Amazon delivery driver, allegedly making reference to her race and scaring her, has been charged with a hate crime.
Shannon Erhardt, 30, who listed an address in the 0-100 block of Fern Street, was in court Thursday before Judge Adam Dill, who arraigned him on the Class 4 felony.
The charge alleges that on Sunday, “by reason of race” of the alleged victim, Erhardt committed an assault by opening the door of her van and telling her in a profane way to get out of the area, leading her to believe she might be attacked.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Black female driver called sheriff’s deputies to the parking lot at Farm and Fleet, 2701 N. Cunningham Ave., U, where she told them she had been in the nearby Loral Trailer Park making deliveries when two people yelled at her to slow down.
Apperson said she told deputies that she turned around in a cul-de-sac, and as she passed where the men were, Erhardt, who is White, allegedly ran after the van, punching and kicking it.
Apperson said Erhardt opened the driver’s door and yelled at the woman, who took off and went to call police.
Erhardt posted bond Sunday and was told to be back in court Thursday. As a condition of his bond, Erhardt is to have no contact with the woman.
He asked for a probable-cause hearing and was told to be back in court for that on July 22.
Dill appointed the public defender’s office to represent him.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from up to 30 months of probation to one to three years in prison.