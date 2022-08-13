URBANA — An Urbana man with a criminal past who was out on bond in another case has been charged with allegedly selling drugs and fleeing from police.
Ricky D. King, 35, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Philo Road, was charged Friday in two different cases with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
The drug charge stems from a court-ordered search of his home that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force conducted Thursday.
A report from those officers said that King had allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant, leading them to obtain the search warrant.
They found a bag containing more than one ounce of cocaine in a dresser in a bedroom that a roommate said was King’s room.
Police had also been looking for King in connection with an incident that happened in downtown Champaign in late July.
About 2:40 a.m. July 31, Champaign officers on a downtown detail aimed at reducing gun crimes saw several men they believed to be armed getting into two different cars.
King allegedly got into a car that officers tried to make a traffic stop on, but it sped off. Police later determined that King was the driver of the Charger that fled from police and learned during their investigation that after that evening, he went to Miami for a few days, a violation of his bond in a pending 2021 unlawful use of a weapon case for which King is supposed to be back in court next month.
Hearing that King had previous convictions for attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance, and the unresolved gun case, Judge Roger Webber set King’s bond in the two new cases at $300,000.
King is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 21.
If convicted of the drug charge, King faces six to 30 years in prison. Fleeing and eluding is a less serious felony charge.