URBANA — An Urbana man has been charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance after being found with suspected crack cocaine.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Isaiah Burnett, 19, who listed an address in the 2700 block of East California Avenue, was a passenger in a vehicle that an officer stopped about 12:15 a.m. Thursday near Lincoln and University avenues because of an alleged traffic violation.
Because of the smell of burning cannabis and the driver’s admission that they had been smoking in the vehicle earlier, police had her and Burnett get out.
Police learned that Burnett had an arrest warrant from Chicago for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
In a book bag that was at his feet, police found a plastic bag containing several white rocks that field-tested positive as crack cocaine, weighing about 8 grams, Smysor said.
The charge lodged against Burnett is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. If he’s convicted, he would have to serve the sentence after any sentence he might receive if convicted in Cook County of the weapons charge.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su told Judge Adam Dill that besides the pending weapons case in Cook County, Burnett had prior adjudications as a juvenile for theft, burglary, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.
Dill set bond at $20,000 and told Burnett to be back in court Dec 22.