URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted to police he’s been acting as a middleman in cocaine transactions has been charged with a drug offense.
Craig Barney, 54, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Water Street, was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
A report from an investigator for the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said Barney had been under investigation for allegedly selling the drug. Officers had enough information to obtain a search warrant from a judge for Barney’s home.
On Monday, police found about 10 grams of suspected cocaine packaged for sale in 19 plastic bags, a digital scale and about $1,230. The report said Barney admitted selling a few times per week to support his own habit.
With three previous convictions for drug offenses dating to 1990 and others for theft, burglary and obstructing justice, Judge Brett Olmstead set Barney’s bond at $10,000 and told him to return to court May 24.