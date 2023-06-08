URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly possessed cocaine he intended to sell has been charged with that offense.
Michael E. Finley, 32, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Ivanhoe Way, was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday on Bradley Avenue by a Champaign police officer who had stopped his vehicle for failing to signal.
The officer learned that Finley’s license had been suspended and he was wanted on a warrant for driving under suspension.
Officers found two phones and $740 on Finley. In his car they found a bag containing about five grams of powder cocaine and 18 grams of cannabis. Finley said he used the drugs and had the cash from selling jewelry. Officers also found a digital scale in the car.
Court records show Finley has several previous felony convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, theft, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to register as a sex offender.
If convicted of having the cocaine for sale, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
After his arraignment Wednesday by Judge Kate Watson for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, Finley was allowed to remain free on recognizance and was told to come back to court July 11.