URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted to police that he uses and sells drugs has been charged with two felony offenses.
Corey Kelly, 31, who listed an address in the 300 block of Stebbins Drive, was arraigned Friday on charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Both charges stem from a court-authorized search of his home conducted by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force on Jan. 21, after a confidential source working with police had allegedly bought drugs from him on several previous occasions.
In his home that day, officers found six bags containing 4.8 grams of apparent heroin, which also tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, a digital scale, and $534 in cash.
A police report about the search said Kelly told officers he uses heroin, methadone and cannabis. He said he buys 2 or 3 grams of heroin at a time, uses some and resells some.
Kelly was out on bond in a 2019 case in which he was charged with unlawful use of weapons, possession of a controlled substance and cannabis possession.
That means if he’s convicted of the Class 1 felonies filed Friday, he could have to serve the sentences in the two cases one after the other, should he be convicted in the earlier case.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Kelly to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to return to court March 25.