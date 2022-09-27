URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly had stolen guns is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Jack Beasley, 51, who listed an address in the 1400 block of East Michigan Avenue, was charged Monday with aggravated possession of stolen weapons following his arrest Thursday by Urbana police.
An Urbana police report said police went to Beasley’s home Aug. 31 looking for another woman on an outstanding warrant. While there, they saw property at Beasley’s house that was taken in an Aug. 23 burglary to a home on South Maple Street.
Police returned to Beasley’s home Thursday with a search warrant in hopes of finding two rifles that had been taken from the Maple Street home. They found forged checks, a Walmart printer being used to forge clearance tags, and other stolen items from unrelated cases, the police report said, but not the rifles.
Beasley admitted that he had transferred the guns to a friend for safekeeping since he is on parole for theft and domestic battery and not allowed to have weapons.
That person brought the stolen rifles to police Friday.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony of having the stolen guns, Beasley faces penalties ranging from probation to one to 15 years in prison.
In addition to the crimes for which he is on parole, court records show Beasley has several other convictions for aggravated battery, burglary, possession of firearm ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card, criminal damage to property, forgery, and driving under revocation.
Judge Brett Olmstead instructed Beasley to return to court Oct. 18.