URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly hit a pedestrian and failed to stop to render aid earlier this week has been charged with a felony.
Ebiobowei Berezi, 22, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, was charged Thursday with failure to report an accident involving injury.
A University of Illinois police report said about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking east at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Fifth Street. As he was crossing the street, he stepped into the road to avoid a large puddle in the unmarked crosswalk.
When he stepped into the road, he was hit by a car that continued east without stopping. The man sustained a broken foot that needed surgery.
Police found a red side mirror at the crash site and, after reviewing surveillance video and license plate reader images, learned that Berezi’s Chrysler 200 had been in the area with two side mirrors intact prior to the crash.
Later, the car was spotted with a missing side mirror. Police found the car at Berezi’s home and confirmed it was missing a side mirror.
Berezi told police he was driving in that area Tuesday and knew he hit something but did not notice a person and did not know what he hit.
He said he returned to the scene but when he didn’t see anyone or anything there, he drove off.
In addition to being arrested for the Tuesday night incident, Berezi was wanted on a warrant after he failed to appear in traffic court earlier this month for another leaving the scene of an incident that allegedly happened Aug. 24 in Urbana.
On Friday, he was still in jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond set by Judge Brett Olmstead.
He was told to be back in court Dec. 6. Court records show Berezi had no previous convictions.
Penalties for leaving the scene of an injury accident range from probation to three to seven years in prison.