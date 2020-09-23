URBANA — An Urbana man already in jail on charges of murder in a 2018 fatal shooting in Champaign and aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at an occupied car in Champaign in 2019 has been charged with another violent crime.
Michael Simmons, 22, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery for his alleged role in the Nov. 21, 2019, shooting of three men in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue in Champaign during an apparent drug ripoff.
Gregory Sappington, 38, has been in custody since late February for the same allegations and is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 6.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said that about 10:15 p.m. that night, Champaign police were dispatched to the Alabama Avenue location for shots fired. En route, they learned that three men had shown up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, so they diverted there.
In interviews with the three men, they learned that one man had been asked through a text message to show up to that location to sell drugs to Sappington. Police said when he arrived, Sappington approached his vehicle and reportedly told him he had a friend — Simmons — who also wanted to buy cannabis.
At that point, Simmons allegedly pointed a gun at the man and took the man’s cannabis. He then asked for the man’s cellphone, and when the man balked at handing it over, Simmons allegedly tried to pistol-whip him.
The man handed over the phone, then Simmons tried to grab money from the man’s pockets, but the man pushed Simmons away. At that point, Simmons allegedly opened fire and hit the man.
The two other men in the car were also hit by gunfire and one of them was also robbed of his cellphone.
If convicted of the Class X felony charges, Simmons would have to serve the lengthy mandatory prison sentences after any he might receive for unresolved crimes of which he stands accused.
Those include:
— Murder in the March 23, 2018, death of Ricky Green of Urbana, who was fatally shot during a robbery in the early-morning hours at the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park in north Champaign. He died several hours later.
— Aggravated discharge of a weapon for allegedly shooting at a car June 21, 2019, on Willis Avenue near Harvard Street. No one was injured in that.
— Aggravated fleeing and eluding police for allegedly speeding away from an Urbana police officer who was trying to stop him May 4, 2019, for traffic violations.
Simmons has been in custody since Feb. 27 on the murder charge with a $1 million bond. He’s tentatively set to be tried by a jury Oct. 20.