URBANA — An Urbana man with a previous federal conviction for child pornography is back in jail for the same crime.
An Urbana police report said members of a church were helping John F. Wyman, 73, move on Tuesday from an apartment in the 600 block of West Main Street to another apartment nearby.
In an attempt to help him pare down his belongings, several items were going to be sold or given to a local music business.
One of the church folks who was going through several thousand compact discs opened a case to see if the movie was inside and found pictures of young girls nude and in sexually suggestive poses.
Police were contacted and they took those pictures, then got a search warrant for Wyman’s apartments. On Wednesday, police found even more pictures of alleged child pornography.
Wyman was arrested Wednesday and charged Friday in state court with a single count of possession of child pornography.
Court records show that he was convicted in federal court in 2005 of possession of child pornography, got probation, then was resentenced in 2008 to five months in federal prison.
Judge Ronda Holliman informed Wyman that he faces an extended term of between three and 14 years in prison if convicted. She set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court Sept. 13.
Police are still investigating other items taken from Wyman’s home, the report said.