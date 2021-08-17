URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman he knew over the weekend is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Mickey Roubsouay, 32, who listed an address in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, was charged Monday in Champaign County Circuit Court with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said on Saturday, deputies responded to a woman’s report that her sport utility vehicle had been stolen from her driveway on Dodson Drive in Urbana on Friday or Saturday.
She suspected Roubsouay because she had bought another car from him earlier and hadn’t finished paying him for it when the car broke down. She then bought another car from an Urbana dealership; that was the one that had been stolen.
The dealer was able to track the vehicle Saturday to the 1900 block of North Neil Street, where deputies saw Roubsouay walking near it. When he was told to stop, he ran, tossing keys and a phone as he did so. Deputies caught him and arrested him.
On him, deputies found a bag containing about 8 grams of methamphetamine. In the vehicle, they found a starter pistol, another man’s identification, five rounds of ammunition, cannabis and an unknown white substance. They also found bullet holes in the vehicle.
Roubsouay has pending charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon as well as prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon, delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing justice and driving under suspension.
Judge Adam Dill set Roubsouay’s bond at $250,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 1 for a probable-cause hearing. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to seven years in prison.