URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stole a truck from a U-Haul outlet in Urbana late last month is in the Champaign County Jail for that and other unrelated crimes.
Cody Ackerman, 32, who listed an address in the 700 block of Pecan Tree, was arrested Friday and arraigned Monday for possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal damage to property.
An Urbana police report said about 1 a.m.Sunday, April 25, a dark blue sedan was captured on video pulling into the parking lot of the U-Haul facility, 2010 S. Philo Road. A man got out of the passenger seat, got what appears to be a pry bar from the trunk and used it on a nearby key box for the business. The sedan then drove over to where the U-Haul vehicles were parked, and the same man got out of the car, got into a U-Haul van and left with it. The sedan followed. Police learned that the license plates on the sedan had been stolen.
Through video and further investigation, police identified Ackerman as the person who took the van. Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force located and arrested him Friday. He admitted taking the U-Haul van. Detectives located the stolen van in a storage facility on Lager Driver in Champaign. A court-authorized search of it turned up a stolen motorcycle and a stolen riding lawn mower.
Additional charges stemming from other items found could be added later. Ackerman is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond in the new case for possession of a stolen vehicle as well as other unresolved cases from 2019, where he is charged with theft, forgery and obstructing justice. He’s due back in court June 22. If convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, he faces an extended term of three to 14 years in prison based on a previous burglary conviction in Macon County.
He has other felony convictions for forgery, obstructing justice, misuse of a credit card and theft, according to court records.