URBANA — An Urbana man who told police he routinely views child pornography has been criminally charged in state court.
Michael James Williams, 57, who listed an address in the 400 block of High Street, was arrested Thursday following a court-authorized search of his home. Judge Roger Webber Friday set his bond at $250,000.
Lt. Dave Smysor said Urbana police seized electronics and are still trying to determine the full extent of what is on them.
Smysor said his department received online tips that pornographic images of young girls were being uploaded to Tumblr, an internet blogging and social-network site, from an account linked to Williams.
In court, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Webber that Williams admitted to police that he is addicted to child pornography and reposts it to social-media sites.
Williams was charged with four counts of child pornography alleging he posted pornographic pictures of girls on four different days in July.
The counts are Class X felonies, carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years on each. If convicted, he would have to serve the sentences for each count one after the other.
Webber also advised Williams that he faces a fine of $2,000 to $100,000 on each count.
Reynolds said Williams had prior convictions for home invasion, theft and driving under the influence. Webber told Williams to be back in court Nov. 16.