URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of mental illness and a conviction for murder 25 years ago is in custody after having allegedly set a fire early Wednesday in the lobby of the Champaign County jail.
Gabriel Lee, 44, who pleaded guilty to murder in 1998 for helping tie a man to a chair while another man set fire to the victim’s home, was charged Wednesday with aggravated arson.
The Class X felony charge alleges he set a fire in the lobby of the jail on Lierman Avenue knowing there were inmates and staff inside.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said about 1:30 a.m., Lee walked into the lobby, sprayed the carpet with liquid, then set it on fire, all of which was captured on surveillance video.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said correctional officers looked out the window from the jail into the lobby, saw the flames and quickly doused them with a hand-held fire extinguisher. No one was hurt.
Lee, who “was just standing right there,” Heuerman said, was taken into custody and admitted he had been drinking alcohol and had taken methamphetamine. Deputies found a lighter, rags and a container with a clear liquid on him.
“We know that he has mental issues,” Heuerman said.
On Dec. 21, Lee came into the jail lobby and set fire to a hat and face mask. Jail officials said he appeared to be having a mental crisis. He was taken to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center and involuntarily admitted that day.
Heuerman said jail officials are reviewing the security procedures that allowed Lee to get past a second door from the outside into the lobby that usually remains locked. Heuerman said a correctional officer had gone out to smoke and the normally secure door, operated by a master controller inside the jail, was apparently unsecured.
“We're looking into our processes to make sure we have everything in place to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Heuerman said.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Lee at $100,000, appointed the public defender’s office to represent him and told him to be back in court March 22 for a probable-cause hearing.
If convicted of aggravated arson, he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
In the 1998 case, also investigated by the sheriff’s office, Lee pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
He admitted that on Feb. 12, 1998, he helped co-defendant Chris Majors, now 45, tie John Hankinson, 50, to a chair in his home in Ehler’s Trailer Park, 3711 N. Cunningham Ave., U. Majors then doused the home with gasoline and set fire to it. Majors was upset that Mr. Hankinson was trying to evict him.
Firefighters found Mr. Hankinson still tied to the chair. He died of the burns he received.
Majors also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He is eligible for parole in 2026.
Under state law at that time, both were eligible for release after serving only half their sentences.