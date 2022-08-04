URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly stole money from a disabled man is due back in court next month.
Shannon Cowper, 59, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Kinch Drive, was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of financial exploitation of a disabled person.
The charge alleges that between September 2017 and August 2019, Cowper obtained more than $13,500 from a man who previously lived in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said that in August 2016, Cowper and his wife, who is related to the victim, moved in with the 59-year-old man to care for him because he has intellectual and developmental disabilities and his mother had died that year.
In July 2019, the victim’s sister was alerted by her brother’s employer that Cowper came to the victim’s workplace to take him to the bank.
When she asked Cowper about that, he said he was moving money around in bank accounts so that her brother would not be denied Social Security benefits. Around that same time, she learned that the house her brother was living in with Cowper and his wife was being foreclosed on.
The sister moved her brother in with her in another county and hired an attorney to look into her brother’s finances. The lawyer detected a pattern of bank withdrawals that were uncharacteristic of the brother, which had not happened before Cowper moved in with him, the report said.
Champaign police began investigating, but Cowper declined to speak to them.
Cowper was charged in late June with the Class 2 felony and sent a summons to appear in court Wednesday, which he did.
Judge Roger Webber explained to him that, if convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison. Court records show Cowper has previous convictions for aggravated battery, burglary and domestic battery.
Webber allowed Cowper to remain free on his own recognizance and told him to return to court Sept. 13.