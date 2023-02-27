Sentencing of an Urbana man convicted of the murders of two Danville men in a drug deal gone bad has been set for April 26.
A Vermilion County jury on Friday found Nicholas Trimble, 42, guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rafael Arevalo, 26, and Omar Roman, 26, both of Danville.
Vermilion County Circuit Judge Derek Girton presided. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office and State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacey prosecuted the case. Danville police and the FBI investigated.
Raoul said the shootings occurred after Trimble arranged a meeting to buy cannabis from Arevalo Sept. 4, 2017, during which Trimble and another person tried to take the cannabis by force.
Trimble shot Arevalo six times, killing him, and then he and the person with him opened fire on Roman, who was shot 15 times.
Lacy said her office reached out to Raoul’s office for assistance in the case.