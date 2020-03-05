URBANA — An Urbana man who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot an angry man outside his girlfriend’s apartment more than a year ago faces 45 to 85 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
A Champaign County jury of eight men and four women deliberated just under two hours Thursday before finding Dangelis Chambers, 29, guilty of first-degree murder in the Dec. 30, 2018, fatal shooting of Renese Riley, 30.
“I heard Renese outside yelling, ‘Bring your (expletive) outside,’” Chambers said while testifying as the last witness in his jury trial, which started Monday before Judge Roger Webber.
“I went downstairs. I wanted to go home. I stood there by the gate waiting to see what was going to happen. He was saying, ‘Come out here.’ I didn’t feel like it was the best thing for me to go back to the apartment,” Chambers told the jury.
Previous testimony came from Chambers’ girlfriend, Demeisha Carlton, and her sister, Denika Carlton, who was dating Mr. Riley. The sisters were the renters of the apartment at 2008 Vawter St., U, in front of which the shooting happened.
Both sisters testified about ongoing tension between them because Demeisha Carlton resented Mr. Riley’s frequent presence, given that he contributed almost nothing to the rent. Demeisha Carlton told the jury that she had told Mr. Riley on Dec. 29 that he was not welcome and needed to leave before she got home from work that night.
When she arrived home late Dec. 29 and found Mr. Riley’s sister there with her sister, she became upset. That prompted Chambers to go to Denika Carlton’s room to speak to her.
That discussion grew to a loud exchange that caused a neighbor a floor above who heard it to call police about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 30.
An officer came, made sure no one was hurt and left. About 45 minutes later, police were called back to find Mr. Riley facedown in a pool of blood after having been shot in the chest in the front yard of the apartment building.
Under him, an officer found a small .22-caliber revolver.
Denika Carlton was with him. Her sister, Demeisha, and Chambers had left in Chambers’ sport utility vehicle.
Demeisha Carlton testified that she and Chambers had planned to leave the apartment even before Mr. Riley showed up so as to escape the stress brought on by the frequent arguments with her sister. Denika Carlton said she had called Mr. Riley asking him to pick her and their child up and take them elsewhere for the night.
All agreed that when Mr. Riley arrived, he was yelling from the yard for Chambers to come out of the apartment.
Under questioning by one of his attorneys, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, Chambers said he was inside the locked gate to the apartment building as Mr. Riley was out in the yard yelling obscenities.
“‘I’ll catch your (expletive) in the street,’” Chambers said Mr. Riley threatened. “That’s when I decided to go out the gate. When he said that, he brandished a firearm. He was taunting me with a firearm.”
Mr. Riley had removed his coat and sweatshirt, prepared to fight, Denika Carlton said.
Chambers said when he saw the gun, he opened the gate to go through it, hitting Mr. Riley in the face with it and causing him to drop the gun.
“He threw the first punch,” Chambers asserted, adding he could not give a blow-by-blow account of how the fight progressed because it all happened so quickly.
“I picked it up,” he said of the gun, “because why wouldn’t I? He had a gun in his hand. He probably would have shot me.”
Chambers said both he and Mr. Riley began throwing punches with fists and that he had the gun in his hand as he did so.
“I started to lose the fight and I got scared,” he said. “In order to keep him from knocking me out and getting the gun back, I shot him. After I shot, I walked over there and threw the gun down. I didn’t want to take it with me. I got in my car and left.”
On cross-examination by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, Chambers said the small gun belonged to Denika Carlton, who had once demonstrated that the hammer had to be pulled back before the trigger could be squeezed to fire it.
Chambers denied that he had ever touched the gun before but said it was not that difficult to fire.
He denied that the ammunition in it was his or that a .22-caliber rifle that police found in the closet of the bedroom he shared with Demeisha Carlton was his, either. He also denied that a magazine for that rifle filled with .22-caliber rounds that was found in his parents’ garage was his.
“It wasn’t mine. My fingerprints and DNA were not on it,” he said, offering no explanation for who the magazine in the garage or the rifle in the closet might have belonged to.
In closing arguments to the jury, Larson called Chambers’ testimony “ridiculous and self-serving.”
He urged the jurors to recall what Demeisha Carlton said Chambers told her as they headed down the apartment stairs just prior to confronting Mr. Riley: “Everything is going to be fine.”
Larson argued that was because Chambers had the gun in his pocket. He said the statements of the sisters and two other eyewitnesses who watched the confrontation from upstairs windows all fit the physical evidence.
“It was a fair fight, a consensual fight, between two adult men — up to the point that Dangelis Chambers pulled out that gun. He even admitted he was starting to lose and he had a plan B and he used it,” Larson said.
Miller-Jones argued that Mr. Riley had a history of violent tendencies of which Chambers was aware from having seen them.
“We can’t armchair quarterback what happened that day,” she argued. “All the witnesses said this fight happened quickly. You’ve got to consider the threats that were made — how angry and hostile Renese was when he came over.
Chambers “did have the right to defend himself, to protect himself,” she said. “Renese was not going to stop. Dangelis feared for his life.”The jury also convicted Chambers of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He had a previous conviction for felony theft in 2017 in another county.
Because jurors found that Chambers personally fired the gun that killed Mr. Riley, he faces an additional 25 years in prison on top of the normal range of penalties of 20 to 60 years.
Webber set sentencing for April 17.