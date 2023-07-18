URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of raping a woman as she slept in her bed will represent himself at sentencing and on an unrelated drug case.
Kevin Finley, 34, has been in the county jail for two years on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault stemming from a July 8, 2021, violent assault on a woman who was sleeping in her home on Villa Lane in Urbana.
About 2 a.m. that day, the then-University of Illinois student who now lives in another state testified she was awakened by a man wearing a headlamp around his forehead who put an object she thought was a gun to her cheek and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t comply with his demands.
After the assault, the rapist ordered the woman to shower to wash away any evidence but the woman instead just let water run over her body — as the assailant stood in the bathroom — but did not wash thoroughly. Finley could not be excluded as one of the possible contributors of the DNA extracted from her.
That evidence, in conjunction with other cellphone evidence and testimony about footprints, added up to a jury taking just one hour in May to convict Finley of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
His sentencing was set for Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
But prior to the hearing, Finley alerted the judge that he felt Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones was ineffective in her representation of him. After a colloquy with Finley asking him to be specific in his complaints, and following up with questions of Miller-Jones, Rosenbaum rejected his claim.
“Her actions were strategic decisions on her part,” Rosenbaum said.
Finley then informed the judge he wanted to represent himself going forward on a motion for a new trial, and if that’s denied, at sentencing. He said he would also represent himself on an unrelated pending case charging him with delivery of methamphetamine.
That led to another series of questions and statements by Rosenbaum to Finley warning him of the perils of self-representation.
“It’s not a matter of just telling your story,” the judge said, reminding Finley that he would have to follow the rules of evidence and procedure. “If you make mistakes, you cannot complain on appeal that you didn’t know what you were doing. Sometimes, it’s a life-altering decision."
Asked about his education, Finley told the judge he had completed high school.
Finley assured the judge that he understood the risks and still wanted to exercise his right to act as his own attorney even though he had never been through a sentencing hearing in his previous felony cases.
Rosenbaum reminded him again that he faces 16 to 40 years in prison to be served at 85 percent time for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. For the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, he faces an extended term of up to 14 years because of his prior convictions. That sentence would have to be served consecutively to the assault sentence.
Finley then requested a transcript of his two-day jury trial as well as copies of several hundred pages of police reports and body-camera video of his interviews with police, all of which the judge said he could have.
Rosenbaum set a status hearing for Sept. 7 to check on the progress of Finley’s preparation for the post-trial motions.