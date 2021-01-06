URBANA — A smoke detector likely saved the life of an east Urbana man early Wednesday as fire made his house unlivable for a while.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Mike Wallace said the resident of the 2100 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue called to report a fire in his attached garage at 3:07 a.m.
Crews were there in minutes and found heavy fire coming from the garage, Wallace said.
“The resident was alerted by a working smoke detector and he was out by the time we arrived,” said Wallace.
The fire destroyed his car and left his house with “significant smoke and water damage,” Wallace said. The man was the only occupant.
About 17 Urbana firefighters helped put out the fire and had it under control in a short amount of time. They had to remain there for more than a couple of hours to wait for a professional cleaning service to board up the house. There were no injuries.
Meantime, the emergency support services team found the man a hotel in which to stay.
Wallace said investigators would go back in daylight to see if they can figure out what sparked the fire. There were no mechanicals in the garage such as a furnace or water heater.