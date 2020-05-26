URBANA — A 33-year-old Urbana man who sped away from police investigating shots fired early Tuesday has been charged with having drugs he allegedly intended to sell.
Joseph Lee Reed Jr., who listed an address in the 400 block of East Elm Street, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said about 1:40 a.m., Champaign police went to Marigold and Joanne lanes to investigate reports of gunfire.
They saw several vehicles leaving fast, including Reed’s.
An officer initiated a traffic stop on Reed, who slowed and began to pull over but then sped off, going so fast that his vehicle went airborne crossing Neil Street. He subsequently lost control and crashed into a yard in the 1400 block of North Walnut Street, Reynolds said.
The officer who tried to stop Reed found the vehicle abandoned and heard running through a backyard. He found Reed, whom he recognized as the driver, hiding in a wood pile behind a nearby house.
The officer found Reed with $3,110 and the keys to the wrecked vehicle. His license is also revoked.
In a later search of the car, police found two grams of suspected crack cocaine in several smaller bags, 1.5 grams of suspected Ecstasy, and a pill bottle with about 10 grams of cannabis.
Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $50,000 and told him to be back in court June 23 for a probable-cause hearing.
Reynolds said Reed had several prior convictions for possession of cannabis and controlled substances, driving under revocation, and resisting police.
Reed is currently on parole for delivery of a controlled substance and out on bond in another unresolved felony case in which he’s accused of fleeing from Champaign police in December.